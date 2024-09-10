Hamas, almeno 40 i morti in raid israeliano a Gaza

epa11572069 A view of tents for internally displaced Palestinians set up on the beach of Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 29 August 2024. According to the UN aid coordination office OCHA, Israeli security forces have issued at least 16 evacuation orders in August 2024 so far, impacting about 12 percent of Gaza's population, or 258,000 people. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under evacuation orders, the office added. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD