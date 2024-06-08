Hamas, 'almeno 210 palestinesi uccisi nell'operazione ostaggi'

epa11338473 Relatives of Palestinians who were killed after an overnight Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat camp, mourn next to their wrapped bodies outside al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, 14 May 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD