Hamas, al via a Gaza dispiegamento migliaia di poliziotti

epa11414621 Palestinians walk between rubble of houses before Eid al-Adha prayer in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza strip, 16 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER