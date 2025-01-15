Hamas ad al Jazeera, 'inviato il nostro ok all'intesa'

epa11814826 A destroyed house following an Israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 09 January 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least six Palestinians were killed and more than 12 others injured on 08 January after an Israeli airstrike hit Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza. More than 45,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER