Hamas accetta negoziati anche senza una tregua permanente
epa11464091 A Palestinian looks on damages after the Israeli air strike hit UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, 06 July 2024. At least 16 people have died and 50 are injured in an Israeli attack on a UN school in central Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry . Israeli army (IDF) confirmed the strike following what it said was information about the location being used as 'a hideout' from where attacks against the IDF were 'directed and carried out'. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GAZA, 07 LUG - Hamas accetta di negoziare sugli ostaggi anche in assenza di un cessate il fuoco permanente. Lo ha riferito un alto funzionario della fazione palestinese che governa Gaza. Hamas aveva richiesto che Israele "accettasse un cessate il fuoco completo e permanente" per avviare i colloqui sullo scambio di ostaggi e porre fine alla guerra che durava da nove mesi, ha ricordato il funzionario, aggiungendo che "questo passaggio è stato aggirato, poiché i mediatori (del Qatar) hanno promesso che finché fossero continuate le trattative sui prigionieri, il cessate il fuoco sarebbe continuato".
