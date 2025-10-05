Hamas a tv, abbiamo iniziato a recuperare corpi dei rapiti

epa12433144 Destroyed buildings of Palestinian Parliament at Al Remal neighbourhood during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 05 October 2025. According to the UN around 90 percent of the population or 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the start of the conflict. More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER