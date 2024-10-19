Hamas, 400 persone uccise a nord Gaza nelle ultime 2 settimane

epa11645080 Israeli armoured vehicles maneuver at an area inside the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the border with Gaza in southern Israel, 06 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 06 October, they have been conducting since last night an 'operation to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure' in the area of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israel Air Force conducted strikes on dozens of military targets in order to assist IDF ground troops operating in the area, the statement added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN