Hamas, 30.717 morti a Gaza dall'inizio della guerra
epa11199920 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes in the west of Al Nusairat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 05 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 06 MAR - Gli ultimi dati del ministero della Sanità di Gaza, gestito da Hamas, affermano che 86 palestinesi sono stati uccisi negli attacchi israeliani e 113 sono rimasti feriti nelle ultime 24 ore, portando ad almeno 30.717 i palestinesi uccisi nella Striscia dal 7 ottobre. Secondo il ministero, citato dal Guardian, 72.156 persone sono rimaste ferite nel conflitto.
