Hamas, '21 morti in 24 ore a Gaza, bilancio sale a 45.227'

epaselect epa11785883 Displaced Palestinian mother Reem Abo Jazar cares for her five-year-old son Musa Abu Jazariya at their abode in a camp for displaced persons in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 December 2024. Musa suffers from atrophy, cerebral palsy and malnutrition. In light of the lack of necessary medicines and food, the child lives with his family in difficult conditions inside a tent in a camp that was established later in the war to shelter displaced persons from the northern Gaza Strip. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD