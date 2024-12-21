Hamas, '21 morti in 24 ore a Gaza, bilancio sale a 45.227'
epaselect epa11785883 Displaced Palestinian mother Reem Abo Jazar cares for her five-year-old son Musa Abu Jazariya at their abode in a camp for displaced persons in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 December 2024. Musa suffers from atrophy, cerebral palsy and malnutrition. In light of the lack of necessary medicines and food, the child lives with his family in difficult conditions inside a tent in a camp that was established later in the war to shelter displaced persons from the northern Gaza Strip. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 21 DIC - Il ministero della Salute di Gaza, espressione di Hamas, ha dichiarato che nelle ultime 24 ore nella Striscia di Gaza sono morti almeno 21 palestinesi e altri 61 sono rimasti feriti e che il bilancio totale dei morti palestinesi nella Striscia dall'inizio della guerra è salito a 45.277, con in più 107.573 feriti totali. Lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti