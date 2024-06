Haiti pronta a ricevere la Forza di sicurezza guidata dal Kenya

epa11406859 Hundred of demonstrators, including citizens and police members of the Solino district, march in the streets demanding justice for the three killed police officers on 09 June, by gangs lead led by Jimmy Cherizier, a.k.a Barbecue, in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, 12 June 2024. Haiti's new prime minister Conille on 10 June condemned the gang killings of three police officers on patrol in a part of the capital controlled by gang leader Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier. EPA/Mentor David Lorens