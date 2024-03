Haiti: 'attaccato secondo carcere', terrore nella capitale

epaselect epa11192522 A person rides a motorcycle through street fires, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 01 March 2024, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and twenty injured. According to the latest report from the Haitian Police Union, there are five officers who died on 29 February and whose bodies have not yet been recovered. Initially, it was reported that four police officers lost their lives when armed gangs attacked a police station in Bon Repos, in Canaan, in the north of the capital. EPA/Johnson Sabin