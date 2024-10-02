Guterres, Unifil resta malgrado le istanze di Israele
NEW YORK, 02 OTT - "I peacekeeper di Unifil rimangono in posizione e la bandiera Onu continua a sventolare, nonostante la richiesta di Israele di una ricollocazione". Lo ha detto il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres. "Ribadisco il nostro profondo apprezzamento ai membri militari e civili della nostra forza di mantenimento della pace Unifil, e ai Paesi che contribuiscono con le truppe", ha aggiunto.
