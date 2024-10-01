Guterres parla con premier Libano, nuovo appello a tregua
epa11406080 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press stake out following the intervention of the opening of the UNO marking 60 years of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 12 June 2024. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
AA
NEW YORK, 01 OTT - Il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres è "estremamente preoccupato" per l'escalation del conflitto in Libano, "chiede un cessate il fuoco immediato" e sottolinea che "una guerra totale deve essere evitata a tutti i costi e la sovranità e l'integrità territoriale del Libano devono essere rispettate". Il portavoce Stephane Dujarric ha fatto sapere in una nota che Guterres ha parlato questa mattina con il premier libanese Najib Mikati, e gli ha detto che l'intero sistema Onu nel paese "è mobilitato per assistere tutti coloro che sono nel bisogno".
