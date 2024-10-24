Guterres,pace giusta in Ucraina, cessate fuoco Gaza-Libano
epa11679413 A handout photo made available by photo host brics-russia2024.ru shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) greeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) as other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, 24 October 2024. The BRICS summit takes place from 22 to 24 October. EPA/GRIGORY SYSOEV / BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KAZAN, 24 OTT - Parlando al vertice allargato dei Brics a Kazan, il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres ha fatto appello ad una pace "giusta" in Ucraina e a un cessate il fuoco "immediato" a Gaza e in Libano.
