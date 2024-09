Guterres, ora rilascio incondizionato di tutti gli ostaggi

epa11572777 The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres gives a speech at the solemn session in the National Parliament, as part of the commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the referendum for the self-determination of East Timor, in Dili, East Timor, 30 August 2024. Guterres in an official visit to Dili to attend the 25th anniversary of the referendum for the country’s independence. Timor Leste’s independence referendum was held on 30 August 1999, organised by the United Nations Mission in East Timor (UNTAET) leading to their separation from Indonesia. EPA/PAULO NOVAIS