Guterres condanna 'con la massima forza' l'attentato a Mosca
epa11233636 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks to the media as he arrives to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2024. EU leaders are expected to address security and defence, continued support to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle-East as well as the EU's enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture and the European Semester during a two-day summit. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
WASHINGTON, 22 MAR - Il segretario generale dell'Onu, Antonio Guterres, condanna "nel modo più forte possibile" l'attentato a Mosca. Lo riferisce il suo portavoce.
