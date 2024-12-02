Gusmeroli, inviata richiesta per audire Elkann su Stellantis
epa11752500 (FILE) - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares smiles during a hearing on the automotive production of the Stellantis group in Italy, at the combined Industry Committees of the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, Italy, 11 October 2024 (re-issued 01 December 2024). The Board of Directors of automobile conglomerate Stellantis accepted the resignation of its CEO Carlos Tavares with immediate effect, according to a press released published on 01 December 2024. A new Interim Executive Committee, chaired by Stellatis chairman John Elkann, will in charge until a new CEO is found within the first half of 2025. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
ROMA, 02 DIC - "Stamattina, a seguito delle dimissioni di ieri dell'amministratore delegato di Stellantis, ho inviato una lettera di richiesta di audizione del presidente Elkann". Lo ha detto Alberto Gusmeroli, presidente della Commissione Attività produttive della Camera, ospite al programma Start di Sky Tg24. "Credo - ha proseguito - che sia assolutamente necessaria e credo che la richiesta possa essere accettata visto il cambiamento nel Consiglio di amministrazione di Stellantis. È un momento difficile per l'automotive".
