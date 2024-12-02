Gusmeroli, inviata richiesta per audire Elkann su Stellantis

epa11752500 (FILE) - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares smiles during a hearing on the automotive production of the Stellantis group in Italy, at the combined Industry Committees of the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, Italy, 11 October 2024 (re-issued 01 December 2024). The Board of Directors of automobile conglomerate Stellantis accepted the resignation of its CEO Carlos Tavares with immediate effect, according to a press released published on 01 December 2024. A new Interim Executive Committee, chaired by Stellatis chairman John Elkann, will in charge until a new CEO is found within the first half of 2025. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI