Guasti informatici segnalati in tutto il mondo

epa11407103 Airport ground personnel look at a second military aircraft containing Przewalski's horses as it prepares to land at Arkalyk airport in the Altyn Dala area in Kazakhstan, 06 June 2024 (issued 13 June 2024). Two CASA army aircrafts carrying a total of eight horses on board took off from airports in Prague and Berlin on 03 June and landed in Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, the following day, as part of the Return of Wild Horses project - a joint effort by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), the Frankfurt Zoological Society and the Czech Army. The project involves moving Przewalski's horses - extinct in the wild in the late 1960s - back to their native steppes in Kazakhstan's Altyn Dala region in order to save the species, as well as restore fully functioning steppe grassland ecosystems. According to the mission organizers, the Prague Zoo has played a crucial role in preserving the species in captivity so far. The goal of the operation is to return at least 40 horses throughout the next few years and help establish a self-sustaining population in the region. EPA/FILIP SINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET