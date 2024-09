Grossi (Aiea), 'in viaggio verso la centrale di Zaporizhzhia'

epa11567247 A handout still image taken from video provided by ROSATOM press service shows IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (C) visiting Kursk nuclear power plant (KNPP) in Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia, 27 August 2024. Grossi warned of possible threat of a nuclear incident with a possible release of radiation in the event of an external impact on the KNPP. Grossi on 26 August announced leading the IAEA mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant for assessment in light of 'new developments and increased levels of military activity in the vicinity of the KNPP', an IAEA statement reads. EPA/ROSATOM PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES