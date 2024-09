Grenfell, il rapporto denuncia 'disonestà e incompetenza'

epa11579934 People walk past the Grenfell Tower Memorial Wall near the Grenfell Tower in Kensington, London, Britain, 02 September 2024. The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 is set to be published on 04 September 2024. It will examine the conditions that allowed the fire to spread at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower apartment block fire on 14 June 2017 which claimed the lives of 72 people. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN