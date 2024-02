Grecia: più di 20mila persone riunite ad Atene per Tebi

epa11186406 Demonstrators take part in a protest rally during a 24-hour nationwide strike in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 February 2024. Labour Unions of the public and the private sector called a 24-hour nationwide strike, which will also coincide with the one-year anniversary since the lethal train crash at Tempi, which claimed 57 lives. The Unions are demanding, among others, resolution of labour and pension issues, as well as substantial pay increases, the formulation of collective labor agreements for salary negotiations and action against the high prices of products. EPA/ACHILEAS CHIRAS