Grecia in fiamme, evacuata un'altra cittadina costiera

epa11546765 Flames approach houses during a wildfire in Patima Halandri, a suburb of Athens, Greece, 12 August 2024. The wildfire that broke out in Varnavas on 11 August afternoon continued to rage in eastern Attica on 12 August, fanned and spread to a front extending more than 20 kilometers. According to the fire department, the fire-fighting effort is extremely difficult as the wind keeps changing direction, while the three main fronts of concern are in Grammatiko, Penteli and the Anatoli settlement in Nea Makri. A total of 685 firefighters, 27 of forest commando units, 190 fire engines, assisted by 17 water-dropping helicopters and 16 firefighting aircraft and volunteers with the contribution of all the civil protection entities are battling the blaze. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS