Grecia, catastrofe ecologica a Volos, migliaia di pesci morti

epa11566898 Two girls stare at the dead fish floating on the sea, at the harbour of Volos, Thessaly, Greece, 27 August 2024. The phenomenon of dead fish washed up in the port of Volos, according to experts, does not pose a risk to public health and is not new. It is due to the thousands of tons of water from Karla and the surrounding areas that pour daily through the Xeria stream into the Pagasitiko gulf and carry away thousands of freshwater fish, which, as soon as they come into contact with the sea water, die. EPA/NIKOS CHATZIPOLITIS