Grecia: allerta maltempo fino a domani, danni a Rodi e Lemno

epa11751468 A car has been swept away following the passage of storm bora in Ialyssos, Rhodes, Greece, 01 December 2024. The island of Rhodes has been in a state of emergency for the last few hours as the bad weather from storm Bora is still ongoing. The road network in the municipal units of Ialyssos and Kallithea has been damaged. Kindergartens, elementary schools, high schools, and high schools in Rhodes will be closed on 02 December 2024. EPA/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS