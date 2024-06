Grecia: acropoli di Atene oggi chiusa nelle ore più calde

epa11403675 A visitor uses a handheld fan as tourists line up to exit the Acropolis during a heatwave, in Athens, Greece, 11 June 2024. The extended high pressure area over the coasts of Africa and central Mediterranean, which is accompanied by very warm air masses, is gradually extending eastward and will bring very high temperatures in Greece from 11 until 14 June. A circular of the Interior Ministry outlines how civil services will operate during the heatwave forecast in Greece by the National Meteorological Service. EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS