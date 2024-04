'Grande rischio che le linee del fronte ucraino crollino'

epa11251263 Students and volunteers remove debris at Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design after it was damaged in a missile strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. An educational building housing the State Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design was damaged as a result of a Russian rocket attack on 25 March 2024, Ukraine's acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO