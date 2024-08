Governo Afghanistan, fine collaborazione con missione Onu

epa09136952 An Afghan woman begs for alms on a roadside in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 April 2021. Civilian casualties in Afghanistan increased by 29 percent between January and March compared to the same period in 2020, despite an ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the government, according to a report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on 14 April. UNAMA in its report also underlined a 37 percent increase in the number of women killed and injured, and a 23 percent increase in child casualties compared with the first quarter of 2020. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI