Governatore, tutto il confine di Kharkiv sotto fuoco russo
epa11330777 Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an overnight missile strike on private buildings in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 10 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv was hit by an S-300 missile at night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. At least two people, a 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
KIEV, 12 MAG - L'intero confine settentrionale della regione ucraina di Kharkiv è sotto il fuoco russo "quasi 24 ore su 24". Lo ha detto il governatore regionale Oleg Sinegubov commentando l'offensiva di Mosca che ha provocato migliaia di evacuazioni. "Tutte le aree del confine settentrionale sono sotto il fuoco nemico quasi 24 ore su 24. La situazione è difficile", ha detto sui social media.
