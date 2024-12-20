Governatore russo, '6 morti e 10 feriti in raid nel Kursk'
epa11734373 A still image taken from an undated handout video released by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 22 November 2024 shows Russian military volunteers of the 'Bars-Kursk' formation patrolling in the village of Korenevo, Kursk region, Russia. The 'Bars-Kursk' is a military formation consisting of volunteers from the Kursk region. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into the Russian border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 20 DIC - Il governatore della regione russa di Kursk, Aleksandr Khinshtein, accusa le forze ucraine di aver provocato la morte di sei persone e il ferimento di altre dieci in un "attacco missilistico" sulla cittadina di Rylsk. Tra le vittime, stando al governatore, ci sarebbe anche un bambino. Lo riporta la Tass.
