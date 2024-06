Governatore russo, '5 morti in raid ucraino su Shebekino'

epa10722889 A damaged residential building in Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russia, 02 July 2023. According to local authorities, an average of 500 ammunition per day has fallen on the Belgorod region in recent weeks, prompting Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov to evacuate the inhabitants of Shebekino, as well as nearby villages. However, the number of shells decreased in the last three days recording no more than 30. More than 50 percent of large and medium-sized enterprises in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region returned to work after attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gladkov said on his VKontakte page. He also said that the Shebekino municipal services restored 65 apartment buildings and 62 private households after shelling. EPA/STRINGER