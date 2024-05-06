Governatore, droni ucraini su minibus a Belgorod, 6 morti

epa11304558 Communal workers operate at the site of a rocket attack on a regional psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 27 April 2024. According to the Regional Prosecutor's Office Russia hit the city with two missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod region. In total, Russia used 34 air, ground, and sea-based missiles for the night time shelling of Ukraine as Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces reported. 21 were shot down by Ukrainian troops. As a result of the attack, the enterprise equipment of the four thermal power plants was seriously damaged according to the DTEK Group energy holding report. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV