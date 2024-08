Gnv Majestic ancora in navigazione, arrivo a Genova per le 12

epa11467887 A view of the GNV Bridge ship upon its arrival to the port of Valencia carrying part of the passengers who had to be evacuated from 'The Tenancia' ferry boat after a fire broke out in the ship's engine room while traveling from the Spanish port city of Valencia to the resort island of Mallorca on 07 July, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 08 July 2024 (issued on 09 July). The incident left about 350 passengers stuck at sea for around 24 hours while waiting to be picked up by a replacement vessel. No injured people were reported. The rest of passengers are expected to arrive to Valencia today. EPA/Miguel Ãngel Polo