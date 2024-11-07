Glucksmann (S&D), 'Fitto non può essere vicepresidente'
epa11380590 French essayist and founder of the citizen movement 'Place Publique', leader of the Socialist Party (PS) list and candidate for the upcoming European elections Raphael Glucksmann arrives for the French socialist party's campaign rally for the European Parliament elections at the Zenith de Paris, in Paris, France, 30 May 2024. Elections for the European Parliament will take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. The EU Parliament is directly elected every five years by the citizens of the European Union. EPA/Mohammed Badra
AA
BRUXELLES, 07 NOV - "Per quel che mi riguarda Raffaele Fitto non deve essere vicepresidente della commissione Ue e per quel che so il mio gruppo non ha cambiato posizione a riguardo. E' semplice: l'alleanza che ha sostenuto von der Leyen a luglio non include Ecr e quindi non c'è motivo di dargli una vicepresidenza". Lo ha detto all'ANSA il leader dei socialisti francesi Rafael Glucksmann. "Se poi Von der leyen e Meloni hanno fatto un negoziato parallelo, allora che ce lo dicano, ma se vuole contare sulla maggioranza che l'ha sostenuta a luglio, gli accordi sono quelli di luglio", ha spiegato Glucksmann.
