Gli Usa vietano il software antivirus russo Kaspersky
NEW YORK, 20 GIU - L'amministrazione Biden vieta l'utilizzo in Usa del popolare software antivirus russo Kaspersky. "Al termine di un'approfondita indagine, vieteremo a Kaspersky Lab e alle sue società affiliate di fornire software per la cybersicurezza e antivirus negli Stati Uniti. Non sarà più in grado di vendere il suo software e gli aggiornamenti per quello esistente", ha detto la segretario al Commercio Gian Raimondo.
