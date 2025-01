Gli Usa impongono nuove sanzioni contro il petrolio russo

epa11810772 A power plant emits smoke at dusk in Chisinau, Moldova, 07 January 2025. Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended natural gas supplies to Moldova on 01 January 2025, citing unpaid debts. At the same time, Gazprom said it had stopped after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement. Moldova could be seriously affected by the stop of the transit agreement because it generates much of its electricity at a power station fueled by Russian gas. EPA/DUMITRU DORU