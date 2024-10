Gli Usa confermano la presenza di truppe nordcoreane in Russia

epa11673249 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine on 21 October 2024 shows Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (3-R) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (unseen) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 October 2024. The United States has designated a new defense aid package for Ukraine, totaling 400 million dollars. This announcement was made by US Defense Secretary Austin during a meeting with President Zelensky. Austin's visit to Kyiv was unannounced, and he met with high-ranking Ukrainian officials in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT 66185HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES