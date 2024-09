Gli Usa condannano l'arresto di Gonzalez in Venezuela

epa11413458 The opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, participates in the National Forma Meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, 15 June 2024. The presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, insisted on the need for citizens to be vigilant of the electoral process on July 28. "Not only do we have to settle for going to vote on the 28th, as we are all surely going to do, we also have to be very, very alert in surveillance and vote control," said the standard-bearer for the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), in a meeting with young people and leaders of various political organizations, in Caracas. EPA/Ronald Pena R.