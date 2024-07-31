Gli Usa ai connazionali, 'non viaggiate in Libano'

epa11506138 People stand at passenger's arrival at Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, 29 July 2024. Several flights to and from Beirut airport were canceled or delayed on 29 July as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah. Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings of the Lufthansa Group announced suspension of their flights from and to Beirut until 05 August, Air France announced a two-day suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut, while the Lebanese Middle East Airlines (Air Liban) announced delays of five out of the thirty-five scheduled flights due to the 'distribution of insurance risks' for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH