Giustiziato uomo in Texas, sesta esecuzione in 11 giorni in Usa

A table in the execution room at the U.S. federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, is pictured in this undated handout photo. Timothy McVeigh was executed June 11, 2001 by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute for the April 19, 1995 truck bombing of Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 and injured hundreds. REUTERS/HO/Federal Bureau of Prisons