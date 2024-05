Giunta del Myanmar vieta agli uomini di lavorare all'estero

epa11289791 Myanmar villagers cross the Moei river at the Thai-Myanmar border district of Mae Sot, Tak province, Thailand, 20 April 2024. Clashes between armed Karen rebel groups and the Myanmar military caused numerous villagers to flee to Thailand, according to the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nikorndej Balankura. EPA/SOMRERK KOSOLWITTHAYANANT