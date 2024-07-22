Giudice che indaga su Begona Gomez cita Sanchez come teste

epa11487043 A vehicle carrying Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish prime minister, arrives at the Plaza de Castilla courthouse in Madrid, Spain, 19 July 2024. Spanish prime minister's wife Begona Gomez is expected to testify before a judge on 19 July as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties, two weeks after the initial hearing was suspended. EPA/ZIPI ARAGON ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE TO COMPLY WITH SPANISH LAW