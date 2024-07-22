Giudice che indaga su Begona Gomez cita Sanchez come teste
epa11487043 A vehicle carrying Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish prime minister, arrives at the Plaza de Castilla courthouse in Madrid, Spain, 19 July 2024. Spanish prime minister's wife Begona Gomez is expected to testify before a judge on 19 July as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties, two weeks after the initial hearing was suspended. EPA/ZIPI ARAGON ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE TO COMPLY WITH SPANISH LAW
AA
MADRID, 22 LUG - Il giudice che indaga su Begona Gomez, la moglie del premier Pedro Sanchez per traffico influenze e corruzione in affari, ha citato come testimone il primo ministro per il prossimo 30 luglio. Sarà il magistrato a spostarsi al Palazzo della Moncloa per l'interrogatorio. Lo riportano fonti giudiziarie, riportate da Efe.
