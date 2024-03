Giornata della Memoria in Argentina, '400.000 i manifestanti'

epa11241514 Demonstrators carry a long banner with pictures of missing people during a march for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 March 2024. This version of the Day of Remembrance marks the 48th anniversary of a coup d'etat installing a military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983), amid a debate re-opened by President Milei on the figures of missing people during the period. According to Human Rights organizations, the number of missing people is 30,000, but the government led by Milei has a lesser number. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni