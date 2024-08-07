Giorgetti, anche le banche contribuiranno a finanza pubblica
epa11454666 Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti attends a press conference presenting the agreement between ITA Airways and Lufthansa, in Rome, Italy, 03 July 2024. The European Commission on 03 July approved the planned merger of Lufthansa and the ITA Airways. The German airline will acquire a 41 percent stake in ITA from the Italian Economy Ministry (MEF) through a 325-million-euro capital increase, with the stake set to rise to 100 percent in a second phase, by 2033, for a total investment of 829 million. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
ROMA, 07 AGO - "Le banche saranno chiamate, come tutti i cittadini, a contribuire alla finanza pubblica penso non ci sia nulla di strano". Così il ministro dell'Economia, Giancarlo Giorgetti rispondendo a una domanda sulla tassazione, durante la conferenza stampa convocata dopo il Consiglio dei ministri.
