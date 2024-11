Giappone: neve attesa la prossima settimana sul Monte Fuji

epa11354760 Mount Fuji is seen from the Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, 10 May 2024 (issued 20 May 2024). The Yamanashi Prefecture on 20 May introduced online reservations for the passage through the Yoshida Trail, a route used to reach the Mt Fuji summit. The online booking limit is 3,000 daily visitors and requires a 2,000 yen advance payment. Reservations are optional but a maximum of 4,000 visitors per day will be accepted for the July to September 2024 period when the trail is open. The remaining 1,000 openings will be availlable on the day of the climb. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON