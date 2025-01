Giappone, ministro Esteri Iwaya parteciperà a insediamento Trump

epa11825571 Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya reacts during a joint press conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo (not pictured) following a bilateral meeting in Manila, Philippines, 15 January 2025. A Filipino foreign official stated that Japan's foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, is in Manila to reaffirm Japan's commitment to its strengthened strategic partnership with the Philippines. EPA/LISA MARIE DAVID / POOL