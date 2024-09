Giappone: Ishiba eletto leader partito Ldp, futuro premier

epa11627673 Shigeru Ishiba speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, 27 September 2024. The election will determine the party's new president, who is expected to become the next prime minister due to the LDP's majority in the National Diet. This election follows the decision of current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida not to seek re-election. EPA/HIRO KOMAE / POOL