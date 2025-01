Giappone in allerta tsunami dopo sisma di magnitudo 6.9

epa11117124 A photograph taken with a drone shows makeshift container housings in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 31 January 2024 (issued 01 February 2024). Japan commemorates one month since the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on the Noto Peninsula that killed 238 people and drove more than 14,000 to evacuation centers. Almost 46,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and large areas remain without water or electricity in the country's worst natural disaster since 2011, according to Ishikawa's prefectural government. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/