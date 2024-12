Germania,sospetto avvelenamento di una donna russo-tedesca

epa11608454 German police control the Bridge of Europe border crossing that separates France and Germany, in Kehl, Germany, 16 September 2024. For six months, beginning from 16 September, Germany will be controlling its land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark. This measure was introduced a few days after the attack claimed by the Islamic State in the German town of Solingen. With this measure, the German government is attempting to step up its fight against illegal immigration. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ