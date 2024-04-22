Germania, arrestati 3 tedeschi per spionaggio per la Cina

epa11230562 German Federal Police cars carrying a suspected person arrive for their detention check at the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe, Germany, 20 March 2024. According to the Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, two Afghan nationals Ibrahim M. G. and Ramin N. were arrested on 19 March in the city of Gera, state of Thuringia, suspected of having been active members and supporters of the Islamic State (IS) foreign terrorist organization. The two men were planning an attack on the Swedish Parliament in response to Koran burnings taking place in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries. The suspects are brought before a German court, that will decide whether to keep them in pre-trial detention. EPA/RONALD WITTEK