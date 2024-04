Gerard Depardieu convocato, sarà posto in stato di fermo

epa09032154 (FILE) - French actor and cast member Gerard Depardieu attends a press conference on the movie 'Le divan de Staline' at the Lisbon and Estoril Film Festival, in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 November 2016 (reissued 23 February 2021). French media citing judicial sources report on 23 February 2021 that Depardieu has been charged with rape. The French actor had already been accused of rape and sexual assault in 2018. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS *** Local Caption *** 54589330